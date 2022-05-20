Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $10,200.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,343.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 39,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

