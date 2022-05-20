Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $10,200.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,343.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 39,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.