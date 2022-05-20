Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 3,691 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,644,283. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,801 shares of company stock valued at $741,671. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.