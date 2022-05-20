Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $35.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $179.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,963. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

