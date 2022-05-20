Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $1.8212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

