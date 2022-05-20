Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.78 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

