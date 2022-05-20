Guess’ (GES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Guess’ to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guess’ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.91. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 288.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

