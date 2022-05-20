Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HBB opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.36. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 3.91%.

In related news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,938.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

