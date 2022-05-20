Hans Sauter Sells 2,231 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $60,086.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $10,405.37.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

