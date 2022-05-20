Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRGLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,530 ($18.86) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.21) to GBX 1,205 ($14.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($18.24) to GBX 1,224 ($15.09) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$21.97 during trading on Friday. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

