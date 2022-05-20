Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 63.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMY stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

