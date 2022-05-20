Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $20.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 246.62% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
HROW opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.99.
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

