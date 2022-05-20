Harry Margolis Sells 6,000 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $13,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harry Margolis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Harry Margolis sold 6,457 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $21,695.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34.

ZVIA opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ZVIA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.