Harry Morgan Purchases 700 Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) insider Harry Morgan purchased 700 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,260 ($10,182.45).

Henderson Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 1,179.50 ($14.54) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,222.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,308.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 1,044.13 ($12.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($20.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

