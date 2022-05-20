Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

