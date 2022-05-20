Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.
Shares of HWKN opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hawkins by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
