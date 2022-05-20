HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

ALRN stock remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. 113,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.