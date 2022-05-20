HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 2,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,043. The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

