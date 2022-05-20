Head-To-Head Analysis: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) vs. Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 315.20%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 874.03%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Talkspace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27% Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Better Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 1.56 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -0.81 Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,635.48 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Talkspace on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

