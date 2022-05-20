Head-To-Head Analysis: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) versus Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99% Focus Financial Partners 2.02% 25.03% 6.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cartesian Growth and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.97%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.80 billion 1.54 $10.41 million $0.61 59.11

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth (Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Focus Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.