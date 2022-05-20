Head-To-Head Analysis: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) vs. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energy Fuels and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 58.63%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -39.53% -14.98% -13.82% Hecla Mining 2.02% 2.76% 1.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 296.17 $1.54 million $0.01 601.60 Hecla Mining $807.47 million 3.12 $35.10 million ($0.16) -29.25

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Hollister and Midas mines situated in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

