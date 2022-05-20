Head to Head Analysis: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) versus Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Infobird alerts:

This table compares Infobird and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $14.53 million 1.11 $4.00 million N/A N/A Anaplan $592.18 million 16.41 -$203.60 million ($1.39) -46.53

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infobird and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $65.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Infobird.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Anaplan -34.38% -75.03% -26.01%

Summary

Anaplan beats Infobird on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird (Get Rating)

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.