Head to Head Analysis: Kidoz (KDOZF) and Its Competitors

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kidoz to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Kidoz alerts:

This table compares Kidoz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,300.79% -2.90% 170.37%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kidoz and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

Kidoz currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 553.39%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 64.51%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 N/A Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 49.90

Kidoz’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz.

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kidoz competitors beat Kidoz on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kidoz (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.