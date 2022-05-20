Head to Head Analysis: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Fisker -438,496.81% -48.47% -28.61%

28.8% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 18.09 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.50 Fisker $110,000.00 30,758.55 -$471.34 million ($1.41) -8.09

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lion Electric and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 5 0 2.44 Fisker 0 2 9 0 2.82

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 115.77%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Fisker.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Fisker on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

