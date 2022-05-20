Head-To-Head Comparison: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 30.53% 25.90% 17.30% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.74 $58.96 million $1.11 5.76 TerrAscend $210.42 million 3.28 $3.11 million N/A N/A

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and TerrAscend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 240.92%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats TerrAscend on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

