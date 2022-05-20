Head to Head Contrast: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -53.89% N/A -33.37% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.74 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $52.18 million 16.40 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Beyond Commerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Global Blue Group (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

