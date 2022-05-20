Head-To-Head Contrast: Doximity (DOCS) vs. The Competition

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Doximity to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% Doximity Competitors -9.26% -61.02% 1.69%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Doximity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Doximity Competitors 399 1762 2595 87 2.49

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 47.35%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 43.11%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doximity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million $50.21 million 47.13 Doximity Competitors $2.13 billion $202.40 million 21.74

Doximity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Doximity beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

