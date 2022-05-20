Head to Head Contrast: LegalZoom.com (LZ) vs. Its Peers

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LegalZoom.com to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares LegalZoom.com and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LegalZoom.com
|$575.08 million
|-$108.66 million
|-14.97
|LegalZoom.com Competitors
|$895.35 million
|-$10.28 million
|0.62
Profitability
This table compares LegalZoom.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LegalZoom.com
|-21.77%
|N/A
|-30.66%
|LegalZoom.com Competitors
|-38.14%
|-1,422.01%
|-6.04%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LegalZoom.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LegalZoom.com
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2.60
|LegalZoom.com Competitors
|772
|3329
|5032
|106
|2.48
LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 127.67%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 76.84%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
LegalZoom.com rivals beat LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.