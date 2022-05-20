Head to Head Contrast: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ServiceNow and Ipsidy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 2 1 26 0 2.83 Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $657.57, indicating a potential upside of 53.11%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Ipsidy.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Ipsidy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 3.56% 8.66% 3.10% Ipsidy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Ipsidy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $5.90 billion 14.72 $230.00 million $1.10 393.60 Ipsidy $2.29 million 32.32 -$17.67 million N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Ipsidy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Ipsidy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsidy Inc. operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing; CARDPLUS, a secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions, such as TRANXA, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system. The company was formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. in February 2017. Ipsidy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Long Beach, New York.

