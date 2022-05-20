Head-To-Head Review: Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coherus BioSciences and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 183.19%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -69.24% -211.68% -30.54% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 1.88 -$287.10 million ($2.73) -2.90 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

