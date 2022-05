Head to Head Review: Globus Maritime (GLBS) and Its Rivals

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Globus Maritime to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime’s competitors have a beta of -4.11, indicating that their average stock price is 511% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17% Globus Maritime Competitors 9.29% 27.84% 5.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million $14.95 million 2.63 Globus Maritime Competitors $626.42 million $170.26 million -4.47

Globus Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globus Maritime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime Competitors 491 1667 1779 87 2.36

Globus Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

