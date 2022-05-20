Head to Head Review: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) vs. Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jackson Financial and Prudential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.33 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.33 Prudential $26.50 billion 1.30 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prudential.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Prudential pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jackson Financial pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jackson Financial and Prudential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Prudential 0 1 10 0 2.91

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Prudential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Prudential shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60% Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Prudential on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles. It manages assets across equity, fixed income, multi asset, quantitative, and alternative strategies on behalf of institutional and individual investors. Prudential plc provides its products and services through agency sales force, banks, and brokers. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

