Head to Head Review: MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) versus ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MedX has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedX and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.00% 20.12% 11.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedX and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $1.12 billion 3.87 $114.76 million $3.48 37.47

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MedX and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

ExlService has a consensus price target of $146.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than MedX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ExlService beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. In addition, the company provides data-driven and digital enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting, and customer experience management to clients primarily in the banking and capital markets, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and communications, manufacturing and retail and business services industries. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

