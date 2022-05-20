Head-To-Head Survey: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and SQZ Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 6.87 -$207.28 million ($1.62) -4.60 SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 3.54 -$68.74 million ($2.64) -1.29

SQZ Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.95%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,073.02%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -148.44% -36.67% -24.10% SQZ Biotechnologies -303.43% -57.79% -32.71%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

