Head to Head Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 16.38% 18.66% 15.00% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 63.88%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.75 $119.41 million $0.61 38.21 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

