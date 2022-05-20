Head to Head Survey: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70% Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50%

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.91 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.77 $145.01 million $5.75 10.76

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 0 3 0 2.50

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.24%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.39%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

