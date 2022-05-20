Head-To-Head Survey: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 7 0 3.00 AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 262.75%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.90%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.75 -$387.77 million ($1.54) -4.64 AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.51 $26.20 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -32.74% -40.74% -31.89% AdTheorent N/A -43.38% -6.70%

Summary

AdTheorent beats Dada Nexus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

