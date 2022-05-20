Head-To-Head Survey: Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) vs. John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) and Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Lingo Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.94 billion 1.45 $148.26 million $2.59 19.56 Lingo Media $1.03 million 2.21 $620,000.00 $0.02 3.19

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Lingo Media. Lingo Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for John Wiley & Sons and Lingo Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A Lingo Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Lingo Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 7.06% 18.61% 6.04% Lingo Media 30.01% 43.38% 33.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lingo Media has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Lingo Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, Websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and mthree talent placement services for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Lingo Media (Get Rating)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 784 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology English language learning, training, and assessment solutions, such as web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. It offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, and Master and business. This segment also markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

