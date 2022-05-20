HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of HDELY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About HeidelbergCement (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.