HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HelloFresh from €40.00 ($41.67) to €47.00 ($48.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($82.29) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

