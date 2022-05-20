Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Cut to D at TheStreet

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

HMTV opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,765,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

