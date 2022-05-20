Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.56 ($76.63).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €61.58 ($64.15) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($135.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.