Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 519,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 179,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.08 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.