Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HERXF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of HERXF remained flat at $$11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.