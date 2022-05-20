Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of HRX stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$14.74. 46,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.35. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$13.46 and a one year high of C$19.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
Further Reading
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.