Hibbett (HIBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Analysts expect Hibbett to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $570.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

