Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HIPO stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

