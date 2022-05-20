HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HireQuest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HireQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HQI stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

