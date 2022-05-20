Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 18,883 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,620,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.29 per share, with a total value of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 281,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,309. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

