Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 40,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,859,226 shares in the company, valued at $374,383,514.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.29 per share, with a total value of $1,707,788.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 281,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.