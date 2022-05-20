Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $348.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $327.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.